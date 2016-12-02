Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele remembered as 'beautiful soul with a big smile'

A woman who was released from prison on compassionate grounds after undertaking a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars has been remembered as a "beautiful soul with a big smile" after losing her battle with cancer.

Vicki Letele, 36, was convicted and jailed for fraud offences but soon fell sick while incarcerated, but was not taken for medical treatment for weeks.

The mother of three was denied parole in October but the Corrections Board in November released her from Wiri Women's Prison on compassionate grounds.

Her brother, David Letele, the boxer also known as the Brown Buttabean, has taken to Facebook to announce his sister's funeral which will be held tomorrow, writing "God blessed this young Warrior".

He conformed her death on social media, saying "my beautiful sister lost her battle tonight".

Friends and family have posted tributes on Facebook, to remember "one heck of a legend".

"You changed my life in so many ways," Shontelle Faavesi wrote, saying she is the most "powerful, faithful woman I know."

Damas Siope said, "We lost one of the greatest smiles and biggest hearts. A life well lived!"

Along with a photo of Ms Letele, Piripe Menary said, "You battled till the end. You shared your aroha. You tried to help those that receive no help. Your name and what you did will be remembered."