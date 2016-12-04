 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A woman who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars has died overnight of cancer after being released from prison.

Vicki Letele talks to Sunday having beenreleased from prison on compassionate grounds
Source: Sunday

Vicki Letele, 36, was convicted and jailed for fraud offences but soon fell sick while incarcerated, but was not taken for medical treatment for weeks.

The mother of three was denied parole in October but the Corrections Board in November released her from Wiri Women's Prison on compassionate grounds.

Her brother, David Letele, the boxer also known as the Brown Buttabean, confirmed her death, saying "my beautiful sister lost her battle tonight".

Vicki Letele with her brother David

Vicki Letele with her brother David.

Source: David Letele/Facebook

"She put up one of the strongest fights I have ever seen," he wrote.

Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.
Source: Sunday

"I lost a part of my heart tonight ... No words can describe the pain, but no words explain how proud I am to be your brother.

"Thank you for everything ... I will watch over your children like my own."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

08:42
2
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:58
4
The music megastar says he "really, really, likes New Zealand" and shows off Maori necklace he never takes off.

Watch: Ed Sheeran comes out swinging for NZ in Aussie interview - 'They are better at rugby'

01:52
5
The find surprised scientists who've spent over one year studying the marine mammals.

'It's been seen three times alive' - Rare whale among large number discovered off Otago's coast


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.

04:39
Plus-sized model Hannah Gough is the second person to be eliminated from Redemption Island.

Survivor NZ blog: Backstabbing, deceit and budding love as division in the tribes continues

Our Survivor NZ guru gives the rundown on the latest episode.

04:34
A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

Just how resilient is your family? New research shows how the average Kiwi family could bounce back from a major life event

A new report released today shows that while Kiwis agree that resilience is important, we’re not that good at practising it.

02:13
Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.

'I think I’ll be taking the lift next time' – Brodie Kane nails gruelling Sky Tower climb challenge

Brodie walked up 1103 steps in 14 minutes 15 seconds with 20-25kg of firefighter gear on to raise money for charity.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ