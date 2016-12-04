Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

A woman who undertook a high-profile campaign for better medical treatment behind bars has died overnight of cancer after being released from prison.

Vicki Letele, 36, was convicted and jailed for fraud offences but soon fell sick while incarcerated, but was not taken for medical treatment for weeks.

The mother of three was denied parole in October but the Corrections Board in November released her from Wiri Women's Prison on compassionate grounds.

Her brother, David Letele, the boxer also known as the Brown Buttabean, confirmed her death, saying "my beautiful sister lost her battle tonight".

Vicki Letele with her brother David. Source: David Letele/Facebook

"She put up one of the strongest fights I have ever seen," he wrote.

"I lost a part of my heart tonight ... No words can describe the pain, but no words explain how proud I am to be your brother.