Terminal bowel cancer sufferer loses benefits after celebrating dream wedding

Bowel cancer sufferer Britt Chambers, who's been given less than a year to live, has just celebrated her dream wedding.

But the happy event coincided with the news that her supported living benefit will end, leaving her worried she won't be able to turn more of her dreams into reality.

"We wanted to do it while I was still well enough to walk down the aisle," she told 1 NEWS.

"I get really teary just listening to all the speeches."

The 33-year-old's body is riddled with cancer after her symptoms were ignored for six years.

Ms Chambers was planning her funeral at the same time as she was planning her wedding.

"I had the doctor calling me and saying I'm really sorry, but I can't make them feel better and say it's okay because it's not really okay," she says.

"It's my life that they've played with and unfortunately it hasn't ended well."

She's not the only young person to have bowel cancer go undiagnosed as it's wrongly considered an old person's disease.

"They've often had symptoms for a year or two, they've seen their GP, and the opportunity for early diagnosis has often been missed," Bowel Cancer NZ's medical advisor Frank Frizzelle told 1 NEWS.

Along with the highs of the wedding, there was a new low when Ms Chambers' benefit was cut because her husband's salary is just over the threshold.

"I've got pretty much until November to do things other people would do in a lifetime, so without that money it's sort of put all that to a halt," she says.

Her friend Joanna Sharpe is now raising money so Ms Chambers can do the things she wants in the next eight months.

"That's what's so wrong about our system," she told 1 NEWS.

"I know we have to have rules around things, but at the end of the day this is somebody who achieved a bucket list item by getting married to her best friend, and as a result has had her benefit removed.

"It's sad that we have to do something like set up a Givealittle page to help her have adventures in the short time she's got left."

Ms Chambers says it makes her emotional to think of the support.

"When you're given a diagnosis like this, it really does show you human generosity and kindness."