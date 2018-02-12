 

A tent over the fridge and going to the gym - Kiwis' strange ideas about how to beat the humidity

Kiwis have come up with some quirky ways to deal with the stifling humidity gripping much of the country, from putting a tent over the fridge to a seemingly illogical idea of going to the gym.

The tropical air is proving a headache for many of us.
While it's been a warm 24 hours across New Zealand, many centres woke up to humidity levels in the high nineties yesterday.

Tauranga had 98 per cent humidity and Gisborne, New Plymouth and Christchurch, 95 per cent.

People 1 NEWS spoke to shared their solutions to the stickiness.

"We've already got the aircon on full-time. We leave it on even when we leave the house," one man said.

Another man said: "Go up to the fridge, put a tent up behind you, keep the cold in."

Exercising might not be most people's idea of staying cool, but one man suggested, "go to the gym" because it's air conditioned.

Downpours at the weekend came from a slow moving tropical rain front and Metservice meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says it's made New Zealand subtropical.

"We've dragged really humid air down from south of the Cook Islands, so it's like we're in the Cook Islands. We're just subtropical all the way," she said.

And if you feel like you're melting in the stifling conditions, the bad news is the humidity is set to continue.

"I don't think there's any short term relief in the mugginess. We're going to see this humidity linger in the upper North Island and much of New Zealand right through until the end of the weekend," Ms Griffiths said.

It means you'll have to seek out the cool spots a little while longer.

