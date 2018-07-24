 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Tensions in Parliament as James Shaw and Nick Smith clash over ‘shambles’ of a 2018 Census

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Tensions rose in Parliament today over the low turnout for Census 2018, with the Minister for Statistics telling National MP Nick Smith he "ought to know better" when asking about encouraging participation. 

Earlier this month the National Party said the low census turnout raises "serious questions for the Government to answer" and that the drop in numbers could lead to a compromise in the statistics.

Statistics New Zealand interim results showed information for 90 per cent of the population was collected, a drop from the 94.5 per cent in the 2013 census. 

"Why does he not agree with statistical experts that say that this census was a shambles?" National's spokesperson for State Services Dr Smith asked today in Question Time. 

Minister James Shaw said Dr Smith was "confusing his statistics", and the response figure would only be finalised in March, 2019. 

When asked if he agreed with former Labour Party President Mike Williams that Census 2018 was an "industrial strength fiasco" and it should be done again, Mr Shaw said "absolutely not". 

"We have used supplementary information since 2001," Mr Shaw said. 

"The strategy for census transformation, which his Government signed off on, and of which this census is a part, is part of a road map for using more imputation in the future. Dr Smith ought to know that because he signed off on it."

Dr Smith also asked if Mr Shaw "did everything possible" to encourage participation, to which Mr Shaw replied, "the idea that the Minister can somehow interfere in the census process, the way that he is implying, would be a breach of the law, and, once again, Dr Smith ought to know better". 

Click here for the full transcript.

Minister James Shaw and National’s Nick Smith gave spoke passionately on the issue in Parliament. Source: Parliament TV
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Three rugby players suspended for doping offences
3

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
4

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
5

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04
More than 20,000 nurses hit picket lines, demanding a better offer from health bosses.

Defence Force nurses deployed as cover in recent nationwide strikes
00:31
The Counties Manukau DHB says there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay at Middlemore.

Counties Manuakau DHB chief executive cleared by State Services Commissioner
01:45
The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.

Barnaby Joyce reveals large sum he was paid for controversial TV interview
Students inside charter school

Six more charter schools to become designated character schools in 2019
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:29
The Justice Minister has already ordered a review of the court and says a Royal Commission isn't needed.

Andrew Little rejects UN women's committee call for Royal Commission into New Zealand Family Court

Watch: Phil Twyford defends the more than $1 billion extra Kiwis will pay in new fuel taxes over next three years

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs