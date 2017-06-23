Tennis balls laced with razor blades found at popular Hamilton dog park

Police have been notified after tennis balls containing razor blades have been discovered at a popular Hamilton off-lead dog park.

Labrador Retriever puppy playing with tennis ball. (File) Source: istock.com

Two balls were found by Hamilton City Council staff at Day's Park in the suburb of Chartwell, Fairfax has reported.

They were disposed of immediately and the council will increase patrols at the park, says the council's animal control leader Peter Crocker.

Kool K9 Dog Training posted a warning on its Facebook page.

"Please be aware that there have been tennis balls found with razor blades in them this week.

"Let anyone know who runs their dogs here to be vigilant."

Mr Crocker said while it was a concern, it was likely to be an isolated incident.

"We don't really get a lot of this kind of thing happening in Hamilton," he told Fairfax.