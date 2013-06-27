 

Tenants liable for cost of repairing careless damage to rental properties under new bill

Tenants will be liable for the cost of repairing damage to rental properties under a bill that has passed its first reading in parliament.

Housing

It's the result of a Court of Appeal decision last year which ruled tenants were immune from claims by a landlord for loss or damage caused by carelessness or negligence.

"Following this decision, landlords are bearing most of the costs of careless damage caused by tenants - including insurance excess payments - and there is little financial incentive for tenants to take care of rental properties," the bill says.

It protects tenants from "excessive costs" by setting limits on how much they can be charged.

In most cases, it will be the equivalent of four weeks' rent.

Tenants will remain liable for intentional damage.

The Residential Tenancies Amendment Bill (No 2) also allows landlords to enter premises to test for methamphetamine contamination.

It passed its first reading 105-14 with only the Greens opposing it.

The bill has been sent to a select committee for public submissions.

