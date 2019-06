A 10-year-old boy has died after being hit by a truck in Whangārei today.

Police say the accident happened on Kamo Road, between Keyte Street and Park Ave at about 8.10am.

The boy died at the scene.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.



Kamo Road was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

Cordons are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.