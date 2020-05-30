Ten thousand Kiwi businesses register for Government's COVID-Tracer app

Numbers obtained by 1 NEWS reveal just 10,000 of the eligible 800,000 businesses have adopted the Government's NZ COVID-Tracer app.

More than 450,000 people have downloaded the app since it launched but there are concerns there aren't many places for people to actually use it.

The app has been live for about a week and is meant to be used in conjunction with current contact tracing methods being used across New Zealand.

There are 800,000 businesses eligible to have a QR code made up for them to use with the Government’s app, but as of yesterday only 10,000 have actually signed up for to have one created.