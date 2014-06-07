Ten rescued after bus tips over on snowy South Island road

Source:
Ten people have been rescued by police after being stranded on a snowy road after their bus tipped over on Makarora Road between Wanaka and the West Coast.
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS there was significant snow in the area when the accident occurred just after 6pm.
She said there had been no injuries in the accident and police had transported the people to safety.
Contractors are currently at the scene, working to tow the bus away.
