Ten new cases of Covid-19 caught at New Zealand's border since Friday

There were ten new cases of Covid-19 recorded in New Zealand over the past two days, all in managed isolation or quarantine.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

Today's 1pm update also confirmed there continue to be no cases in the community.

One of the ten cases identified was historical, and is not considered to be infectious.

Saturday also marked the first travellers entering New Zealand from the US and UK who were required to produce a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test upon landing here.

The Ministry of Health said Customs had reported "very high levels of compliance.

"From 11.59 pm Friday, travellers from the United States and United Kingdom must produce a negative test result for COVID-19 or a signed medical exemption upon landing in New Zealand," a Ministry of Health spokesperson said.

"This measure is in addition to travellers arriving from the United States and the United Kingdom requiring a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of arriving into managed isolation and staying in their rooms until a negative test result is returned.

"Pre-departure testing will soon be expanded to include all countries excluding Australia, Antarctica and some Pacific Island nations.

"These additional requirements have been put in place to further strengthen our border, to protect New Zealand from COVID-19 and new emerging variants."

As of today, there are 82 active cases in New Zealand facilities.

A total of 6813 tests were processed since Friday, bringing the total number of tests processed so far in New Zealand to 1,463,890.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 which have been identified in New Zealand now stands at 1900.

The last community-transmitted case of Covid-19 detected in New Zealand was almost two months ago today - on November 18.