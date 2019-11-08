TODAY |

Ten hectares of pine forest still burning north of Dunedin but it is contained, say fire crews

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

A large fire that broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin has been contained, but fire crews say it is still not out.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said night crews will be brought in this evening to the fire located near Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti. 

They said the fire is “deep seeded" and will need to be dug up, which will happen this evening and tomorrow. 

With another hot and windy day forecast tomorrow, fire crews said they’re not leaving anything to chance. 

Otago Civil Defence earlier said about 10 hectares of pine forest was alight.

Dunedin City Council has closed a reserve in the area and warned people to "stay well away".

Two helicopters were deployed to fight the fire with monsoon buckets alongside ground crews.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they first received a call about the fire about 11.30am today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helicopters are dousing the burning trees from above. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Japan kick last gasp penalty for famous win over All Blacks sevens
2
Wellington Zoo 'devastated' after antelope spooked by fireworks dies
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
Watch as massive 14-bedroom home travels from Palmerston North to Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:49

Scientist located two areas of blood staining in room used by man accused of killing Grace Millane
06:12

Oranga Tamariki admits attempted uplift 'wasn’t a good indication of how things should have been done'
00:53

Labour, NZ First attempts to dispel discord over partnership visa policy

Justin Lester's bid for recount in Wellington mayorality race declined