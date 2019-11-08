Ten hectares of pine forest still burning north of Dunedin but it is contained, say fire crews

A large fire that broke out in pine trees north of Dunedin has been contained, but fire crews say it is still not out.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said night crews will be brought in this evening to the fire located near Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti.

They said the fire is “deep seeded" and will need to be dug up, which will happen this evening and tomorrow.

With another hot and windy day forecast tomorrow, fire crews said they’re not leaving anything to chance.

Otago Civil Defence earlier said about 10 hectares of pine forest was alight.

Dunedin City Council has closed a reserve in the area and warned people to "stay well away".

Two helicopters were deployed to fight the fire with monsoon buckets alongside ground crews.