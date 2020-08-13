Ten Covid-19 cases leads to closure of Americold coolstore sites in Auckland

Two Americold facilities in Auckland have shut down after 10 more people linked to the sites have contracted Covid-19.

There were 14 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, one in managed isolation and 13 which are linked to a South Auckland family, where four people became New Zealand's first community transmitted cases in over 100 days on Tuesday.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that of today's cases, three were employees and seven were family members of those who worked at Americold where one of the original four family members worked.

On Tuesday, the Mount Wellington facility closed, while the airport facility was shut down yesterday.

"A mobile testing unit went to the airport site and all the staff there have now been tested, and a mobile testing unit went to the homes of symptomatic people from the Mount Wellington site yesterday and they've all been tested," Dr Bloomfield said.

"Further testing is under way of other employees who work on different shifts at that Mount Wellington site."