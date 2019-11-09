TODAY |

Ten Chinese nationals arrested at Auckland construction site, face deportation

Source:  1 NEWS

Ten Chinese nationals are facing deportation after having worked unlawfully on an Auckland construction site, officials confirmed to 1 NEWS this evening.

Construction site. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Immigration New Zealand said the 10 men were found to be working in New Zealand unlawfully during a visit to a construction site in Auckland.

"The men are being held in police custody while arrangements are made for their deportation to China," Immigration NZ general manager Geoff Scott told 1 NEWS.

"They have been unlawfully in New Zealand for periods ranging from 17 months to three years, four months."

Immigration NZ did not specify where in Auckland the construction site is located, or what employer they worked for.

New Zealand
Auckland
Immigration
Crime and Justice
Employment
Business
Property
