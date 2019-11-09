Ten Chinese nationals arrested at Auckland construction site, face deportation

Ten Chinese nationals are facing deportation after having worked unlawfully on an Auckland construction site, officials confirmed to 1 NEWS this evening.

Construction site. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Immigration New Zealand said the 10 men were found to be working in New Zealand unlawfully during a visit to a construction site in Auckland.

"The men are being held in police custody while arrangements are made for their deportation to China," Immigration NZ general manager Geoff Scott told 1 NEWS.

"They have been unlawfully in New Zealand for periods ranging from 17 months to three years, four months."