Ten arrested and millions in vehicles and cash seized in 'Operation Maddale' meth raids across country

Police say they have arrested 10 people and seized more than a million dollars in cash and assets during a series of raids today.

In a release, Detective Inspector Greg Cramer of the national organised crime group said that about 150 staff conducted search warrants at locations in Auckland, Canterbury and Southland.

The 10 people arrested are aged between 21 and 42, and they are facing more than 70 charges between them when they face court this week.

The warrants took place in numerous locations including New Lynn, Blockhouse Bay, Avondale, Manukau, Mt Eden, Grey Lynn, Karaka, Greenlane, Manurewa and Northcote, with search warrants also taking place in Avonside, Christchurch and central Dunedin.

Police said all of the operations were a part of "Operation Maddale", which is a 10-month long operation designed to investigate and halt the supply and distribution of methamphetamine in New Zealand.

More than 20kg of meth has been seized during the operation so far with a street value of more than $12 million.

The vehicles seized today included a Porsche Macan, Jeep Wrangler, three Harley Davidsons, a Ford Ranger, a Yamaha bike and a jetski.

Mr Cramer said that the seizures will significantly disrupt a "sophisticated mathamphetamine network" within the country.

A property in New Lynn where a search warrant was carried out.
A witness on Bentnick Street in New Lynn told 1 NEWS there were about 16 armed officers outside an unnamed shed when he arrived for work about 8am.

The witness said more than 16 vehicles have been removed from the building so far, as well as about five or six Harley Davidson motorbikes.

"It was 10am when they started really rolling out," the person said.

"It was just tow truck after tow truck and they were just pulling stuff out of there.

"There were Mercedes vans, Audis and most of them were Harley Davidsons."

The witness also saw a Porsche being stripped to pieces.

Two white vans have also been coming and going from the property throughout the day.

“They seem to fill it up, open it up, send it out, come back and it's back in there again."

Assets seized by police during Operation Maddale.
