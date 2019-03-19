Temporary libraries for Wellington will cost millions

Creating temporary libraries for Wellington city while the central library is closed is going to cost the city millions.

The central library closed suddenly on 19 March because an engineer's report found it was below the required building standard.

Whether it will be strengthened or demolished is yet to be decided.

In the meantime, a network of pop-up libraries will be set up to make sure people can still access books and other services.

Next week, councillors will discuss borrowing $2.7 million to cover costs for this year and to include the rest of the funds needed in next year's annual plan process.

A council paper states the extra spending is the equivalent of a rates rise of 0.86%.