Temporary India travel ban is not racist, Jacinda Ardern tells Q+A

Jacinda Ardern has fended off criticism that her government’s decision to temporarily close New Zealand’s borders to people travelling from India is racist.

The PM was adamant race did not play a part in this week’s halt on New Zealand citizens and residents returning from India, which will be in place from April 11 to



“I would not make a decision on that basis, ever,” she told Q+A with Jack Tame.

The announcement came as health officials revealed more than 60 cases had been detected in the past fortnight amongst travellers staying in managed isolation, many of them from India.

However, Ardern told the programme race was not a factor the government considered when instituting the ban.

“I would never want anyone to interpret a decision in that way, because that is not the basis on which that was made, and if we had the same evidence coming through in other high-risk countries I would do exactly the same thing, I would treat it in an equitable way.”

Ardern says earlier calls by health experts to institute similar bans on travellers from the United States when its Covid-19 infection rates spiked to 180,000 cases a day, were rejected by the government.

“Health gave that advice right at the beginning, so that was a year ago … before we had managed isolation facilities. Now we rejected that advice because a permanent ban on the ability of people to come home was wrong. Keep in mind, since that time, we’ve had a quite a bit of time for people to get back. And a lot have, over 130,000 New Zealanders.”