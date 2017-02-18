 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

share

Source:

1 NEWS

the story so far

  • Fires which stated on Monday continue to burn on the Port Hills.
  • The fires are mainly hotspots contained within 2075 hectares as rain falls in Christchurch.
  • Risk of potential flare ups.
  • 68 per cent of the fire is controlled around the 29km perimeter.
  • 11 homes, two sheds destroyed.
  • 1 dead: Chopper pilot and ex-SAS soldier Steve Askin.

Christchurch residents whose homes are located within two cordoned zones have been granted temporary access to their properties this morning. 

The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.
Source: NZDF

Registered residents will be able to retrieve essential items in the Hoon Hay Valley Road and Kennedys Bush cordons between 9am and 12am. 

Significant process in assessing fire containment lines overnight has allowed residents to access their homes. 

Police will control the access points located at 305 Kennedys Bush and 51 Hoon Hay Valley Road only.

Civil Defence says the public need to be prepared for waits at the cordon as there will be a number of people registering to enter. 

Worsleys Road is still unsafe to enter due to the high level risk factor of fire spreading. 

Civil Defence is warning that the fire is "far from being put out".

Fire behaviour specialist Nathan Keoghan says there is a risk of flare-ups that could cause vegetation to catch fire. 

"Warm temperatures forecast with windy conditions could change things very quickly. It would draw any moisture from the ground in a few hours and could result in flare-ups," he said. 

Fire crews have contained the fire around the 29km perimeter, which is 68 per cent controlled.

Twenty fire crews continued to create a 20-metre-fire-break with heavy machinery and by hand yesterday while air operations helped ground grew who were identifying hotspots and putting them out.

Three fixed-wing aircraft dropped 60,000 litres of fire retardant over a 1.5km line along the perimeter of the fire area, between Kenndy’s Bush Road and Hoon Hay Valley road.

Another retardant drop will be made in the Marley's Hill area today if the weather conditions remain favourable.

Port Hill tracks and open areas closed

Christchurch City Council has closed areas of the Port Hills overnight because of the ongoing safety risk to the public.

The Council will erect signs today on popular walking and mountain biking tracks, warning of closures and safety issues, which will be in place for several weeks.

Restricted zones cover all tracks and open areas in the Port Hills, including Victoria Park and the Rapaki, Mt Vernon and Huntsbury tacks.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

00:20
2
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

00:22
3
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

01:00
4
The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.

Sione Lauaki's All Blacks brothers Liam Messam and Jerome Kaino help carry coffin to hearse

00:17
5
Emergency services were called to the scene on the North Western Motorway early this morning.

One dead after crash in Auckland

00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.


01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

Residents will be able to retrieve essential items between 9am and 12am this morning.


00:25
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

The 16cm-long spider was named Behemoth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ