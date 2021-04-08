Temporarily halting travellers from India has 'element of racism', says Indian community leader

The Government's move to temporarily halt travellers entering the country from India has been branded as "unconscious bias" with an "element of racism," according to the editor of an Indian New Zealand community newspaper.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The travel ban was announced by Jacinda Ardern today and comes into force from 4pm on Sunday, April 11, until April 28.

Sandeep Singh told 1 NEWS it "came as a huge shock" to the Indian New Zealand community, who he described as "equally incensed, outraged and shocked with the decision".

"They were not anticipating anything punitive coming up so soon after the press conference that we heard from Dr Ashley Bloomfield."

read more Temporary halt on travellers from India after increase of returnees with Covid-19 - Ardern

Singh says the community is "definitely seeing that there is some kind of unconscious bias in play," adding there was never an "urge" from the Government to carry out "punitive measures" in previous instances where travellers from countries seeing high Covid-19 case numbers were entering the country.

He says the community is "incensed with the element of racism" and that today's decision "could have been completely avoided".

Your playlist will load after this ad

He noted the Director-General of Health had not "sounded any alarm" over New Zealand's ability to manage the risk presented at the border.

"There was no hint given that the advice that has been given to Cabinet was that extreme so we have been relayed by members of the New Zealand-Indian community to keep an eye on the actual advice that the Government received from the Department of Public Health,” he said.

read more 'I absolutely understand the difficulty' - Ardern acknowledges India travel halt will be painful for some