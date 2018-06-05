Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend

New Zealand is about to experience much warmer weather, according to the latest report in from forecaster, NIWA.

After a cool October, temperatures are set to hit the 30 degree mark in some areas this weekend, forecaster Ben Noll says.

He says warmer than average temperatures will spill into the South Island on Saturday and continue through to Monday, while the North Island will be hit with warmer weather on Sunday.

"Maximum temperatures will eclipse 30˚C for the first time this spring in parts of the South Island, like Otago, Canterbury, and Marlborough. Some records may also tumble,” Mr Noll says.

The heat will peak in the North Island on Sunday and Monday, but above average temperatures are likely to persist for much of the first 10 days of the month.

High temperatures in the North Island are also likely to surpass 30ᵒC, with the warmest readings in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Northland.

Mr Noll says a warm air mass coming through from Australia tips the odds for New Zealand to experience warmer drier conditions.

He told 1 NEWS the second week of the month may become rainy as moisture picks up from the Tasman.