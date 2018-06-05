TODAY |

Temperatures to soar past 30 degrees in parts of New Zealand this weekend

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

New Zealand is about to experience much warmer weather, according to the latest report in from forecaster, NIWA.

After a cool October, temperatures are set to hit the 30 degree mark in some areas this weekend, forecaster Ben Noll says.

He says warmer than average temperatures will spill into the South Island on Saturday and continue through to Monday, while the North Island will be hit with warmer weather on Sunday.

Check out the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page 

"Maximum temperatures will eclipse 30˚C for the first time this spring in parts of the South Island, like Otago, Canterbury, and Marlborough. Some records may also tumble,” Mr Noll says.

The heat will peak in the North Island on Sunday and Monday, but above average temperatures are likely to persist for much of the first 10 days of the month.

High temperatures in the North Island are also likely to surpass 30ᵒC, with the warmest readings in Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Northland.

Mr Noll says a warm air mass coming through from Australia tips the odds for New Zealand to experience warmer drier conditions.

He told 1 NEWS the second week of the month may become rainy as moisture picks up from the Tasman.


People enjoy the sea and sand at a beach in Christchurch, New Zealand. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police dog handler should have given more warning before dog bite on man feared to have weapon, IPCA finds
2
Watch: Meet the Wellington supermarket worker turning shelf stacking into an art form
3
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
4
Kiwis cautioned to do homework before putting pads on Airbnb
5
Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

ANZ annual earnings drop eight per cent to $1.8 billion amid scandal-hit year

Police dog handler should have given more warning before dog bite on man feared to have weapon, IPCA finds
00:18

Pasifika families feeling the brunt of the housing crisis, Salvation Army report says
10:43

Mike King says his Gumboot Friday initiative, out of cash, is victim of its own popularity