Temperatures plunge below zero as NZ shivers through another freezing night

It's been another chilly night for New Zealanders, with temperatures dropping below zero in a number of areas.

The lowest sports were down south, with Pukaki hitting -6.5 degrees Celsius, Mt Cook -6.3C, Alexandra -4.3C, Gore -4.2C and Invercargill -2.9C, the MetService told Stuff.

Hamilton reached -1.3C, with Taumarunui -2.7C.

TVNZ 1 Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean said there is frost on the ground in Southland and Otago.

Queenstown will have a high of just six degrees today, and Alexandra seven degrees.