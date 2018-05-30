Temperatures plunge below zero as NZ shivers through another freezing night

Source:
It's been another chilly night for New Zealanders, with temperatures dropping below zero in a number of areas.
The lowest sports were down south, with Pukaki hitting -6.5 degrees Celsius, Mt Cook -6.3C, Alexandra -4.3C, Gore -4.2C and Invercargill -2.9C, the MetService told Stuff.
Hamilton reached -1.3C, with Taumarunui -2.7C.
TVNZ 1 Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean said there is frost on the ground in Southland and Otago.
Queenstown will have a high of just six degrees today, and Alexandra seven degrees.
Auckland will reach 14 degrees, while Whitianga, Whangarei and Paihia will hit 15 degrees.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news