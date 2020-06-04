TODAY |

Temperatures as low as -15C could hit South Island this weekend

Source: 

The South Island can expect temperatures as low as -15C this weekend.

Source: Supplied

A strong high pressure system, combined with clear skies and long nights mean temperatures could drop as low as -15C.

"These are going to be unusually high sea-level pressures, that means the air is being pushed down from above, high pressure makes the air sing," NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report.

Mr Brandolino said he doesn't know if they'll be record-breaking temperatures like the fourth coldest temperature of all time, -21C in June 2015, but it may get as cold.

Read More
Pictures: Snow blankets South Island towns as winter hits

"There will be some pretty cold air across New Zealand."

The long nights will help to facilitate the cold temperatures, he said.

With cold temperatures comes a risk of black ice and Mr Brandolino says people need to take particular care when driving on back roads and country roads.

The temperatures are good news for some, the Mt Hutt ski field opens this weekend.

"This will certainly help ski resorts especially, those who haven't been dealing well because mother nature hasn't been playing ball."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waitomo Caves is the first key tourism attraction to benefit, but dozens more could follow. Source: 1 NEWS

For those keen to head out on a winter tramp, Mr Brandolino said it's important to take extra care.

"You really have to keep in mind the risks for hypothermia, temperatures -10C, -15C, that's really cold stuff and it doesn't take a long time of exposure to really start to feel the negative impact, you really want to dress appropriately."

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Ardern 'angry' as The Warehouse Group considers cutting more than 1000 jobs
2
Canterbury police hunting for convicted killer who's on the run
3
Auckland's Eden Park considered as venue for Fury v Wilder heavyweight boxing bout, 1 NEWS understands
4
Whangaparāoa teen dies surrounded by family after freak accident
5
Max clothing chain planning to close 17 stores after 'considerable loss' during lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man, 87, dies after being struck by vehicle in South Auckland

Canterbury police hunting for convicted killer who's on the run

Cell phone towers burned in latest 'senseless' arson attacks in Auckland aren't 5G towers

Max clothing chain planning to close 17 stores after 'considerable loss' during lockdown