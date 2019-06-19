TODAY |

Temperatures drop to -7C in coldest night of the year

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

Temperatures around the country plummeted overnight, but it is expected to get a little warmer as the week progresses.

The Mackenzie District bore the brunt of the coldest night so far of winter, with Pukaki plummeting to -7 degrees C overnight.

Mount Cook airport, at the other end of Lake Pukaki, reached -4.8.

Richard Green from Weatherwatch told First Up it had been pretty chilly in inland areas.

Taumarunui had the lowest temperature in the North Island, hitting -4, while Taupō was -3.

Auckland central city was around the 4 or 5 degrees mark, but some western suburbs down to 1 degree, Mr Green said.

Further south, in Wellington near the airport temperatures were about 10 degrees, with some southwest breeze.

In Marlborough it was -1, in Christchurch -3, central Otago was between -3 and -4.

While there was plenty of frost about this morning, there wasn't a lot of snow.

After today, however, temperatures are expected to warm up as the week progresses.

Winter might seem it started late because it was the "third warmest autumn on record in New Zealand," Mr Green said.

For the weekend, a new system is coming in. meaning the western parts of both Islands can expect rain and heavy falls in some areas.

The front is likely to bring warmer temperatures tomorrow night, but the deep south may still feel the winter freeze.

rnz.co.nz

Lake Tekapo (file picture).
Lake Tekapo (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Close-up of various cold cuts on the serving tray - prosciutto, sausages, ham, salami etc.
What's so bad about processed foods? Scientists offer new clues
2
The Storm enforcer is also eligible to play for Toa Samoa, with both his parents born in the Pacific Islands.
'NZ gave my family a safe place to stay' - Kiwis prop vows to never switch allegiances, despite Samoan lineage
3
Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
4
If Comanchero gang think they can take on Mongrel Mob in NZ 'they'll be in for a shock', ex-Aussie cop says
5
Andrew Fifita made sure to give Vatuvei a bit of stick after winning the Dancing with the Stars competition.
'Is that that dancing guy?' Manu Vatuvei teased by former Mate Ma'a Tonga teammate Andrew Fifita
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:19
This has been a bumper year for drunk kererū thanks to an unusually warm autumn.

'We'd better open up a brewery,' jokes veteran rescuer of drunk kererū as numbers soar
03:47
New Zealand can now claim its rightful place in the pantheon of world-class marmalade production.

Wainuiomata man wins World Marmalade Champs four years in a row
01:07
Mike Steenhauer's drama unfolded when his dog Digby in fell down a crevice and he went in to save the canine.

Man 'got stuck' trying to rescue his dog trapped in West Coast cave
Cattle Cow Farm in New Zealand. You can even see sheep on the typical green hills in back.

More than 400 injured or sick animals sent to meatworks, triggering instant fines under new rules