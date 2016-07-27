 

Telco survey: Vodafone and Spark lacking basic customer service

New Zealand's telecommunications companies are lacking basic customer service, according to a new survey which found a quarter of customers encountered a billing dispute with their internet company last year.

Consumer NZ's Telco survey was a rude awakening for big companies  Vodafone and Spark, who, the survey said, left less than half of their customers satisfied with their internet service. 

Only 43 per cent of Spark customers and 41 per cent of Vodafone customers were satisfied, with both companies also scoring low when it came to value for money.

About a third of consumers who had switched to ultra-fast broadband said they'd encountered problems, the most common being un-met time frames for installation.

Other issues included damaged or poorly restored property after installation.

Flip rated the best for internet company satisfaction with Slingshot and Orcon in second. 

A quarter of consumers said they encountered a billing dispute with their internet company in the past year.

"To make matters worse, ironing out disputes can be incredibly frustrating. Nearly two thirds of consumers experienced lengthy delays to speak with a customer service rep," said Consumer NZ chief executive, Sue Chetwin.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin.

Source: 1 NEWS

More than 8600 Consumer NZ members took part in the survey rating their internet and mobile service providers. 

