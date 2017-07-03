Teina Pora's lawyers in court to demand more compensation for miscarriage of justice case

Lawyers for the man at the heart of one of New Zealand's worst miscarriages of justice will be in the High Court in Wellington today, demanding he be given more compensation.

In June 2016, Teina Pora was awarded $2.5 million after being wrongfully convicted for the rape and murder of Susan Burdett.

He spent 21 years in prison.

However the monetary compensation was based on old guidelines and the government rejected a request to factor in inflation.