Teina Pora's lawyer breaks down compensation to $11 per hour, calling it a 'derisory sum'

Teina Pora's lawyer has told the High Court in Wellington that his client received "a derisory sum" in compensation, when it was broken down.

Gerard McCoy broke down the compensation award by daily rate to $273.97, and then by hourly rate of $11.14, calling it "the value of liberty according to the compensation guidelines".

He said the decision not to adjust the compensation claim to account for inflation was "a new and further injustice" for his client.

"It is the worst case of injustice in New Zealand's legal history measured by the parametre of time wrongly spent in custody," Mr McCoy said.

"That refusal has, ironically but grotesquely, created for him a new and further injustice."

Teina Pora spent nearly 20 years in jail after being wrongfully convicted of the 1994 rape and murder of Suzanne Burdett.

The government awarded him $2.5 million in compensation in June 2016, but refused a recommendation to adjust the claim for inflation.

Teina Pora's team believe his compensation should have been adjusted for inflation and are seeking another $500,000.