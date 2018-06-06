 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Tegel says yes to takeover offer from large Philippines poultry company

share

Source:

AAP

The independent directors of New Zealand's biggest poultry producer, Tegel Group, have recommended that shareholders accept a $NZ438 million takeover offer from Bounty Fresh Food, one of the largest poultry companies in the Philippines.

Chickens in indoor barn (file picture).

Chickens in indoor barn (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Bounty has so far achieved acceptances of its offer totalling more than 62 per cent of Tegel shares, satisfying a 50 per cent minimum acceptance condition.

Tegel, which is listed on both the Australian and New Zealand share markets, also today reported a 17.7 per cent fall in annual net profit to $NZ26.1 million ($A24.1m), impacted by one-off restructuring costs and the disruption of some New Zealand processing operations as a result of ex-cyclone Gita in February.

Related

Business

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:15
1
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un all smiles after historic one-on-one meeting to discuss North Korean denuclearisation, talks continue

2

Prince George and Princess Charlotte steal the show at charity polo match

00:34
3
U. S. Donald Trump gives North Korea leader Kim Jong Un a thumbs up at their meeting at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Watch: Thumbs up from Trump who says he’ll have ‘a terrific relationship’ with Kim Jong Un as pair sit side by side in Singapore

01:23
4
The bad weather has caused widespread disruption and left some communities cut off.

Raw: Gisborne, BOP, east coast of the North Island hammered by torrential rain and high winds


01:27
5
The widow of the All Black legend says she's "happy that everyone's happy" with the headstone following reports of tensions in the family.

'I will now be able to grieve' - Nadene Lomu is relieved to finally have a headstone on Jonah's grave

01:15
The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

LIVE: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un all smiles after historic one-on-one meeting to discuss North Korean denuclearisation, talks continue

Follow all the developments as US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un meet at historic Singapore summit.

01:17
Tony Coutts says there’s been countless discussions with the district council over Gisborne flooding, but "no answers".

Watch: Gisborne mandarin orchardist frustrated with council’s flood prevention failure - 'It backs up like a bath with a plug in it'

Tony Coutts says there's been "no answers" on recurring flooding.


00:24
John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Watch: Hardy farmer wades through flood waters with two dogs during mission to save stranded sheep

1 NEWS spoke with John Edwards between Gisborne and Te Karaka.

Photos: Farmland, roads and houses under water, sheep stranded as flooding hits Gisborne region

A second deluge in a week has laid already soaked farmland under several feet of water.

Nicky Hager

Nicky Hager receives apology from police and 'substantial damages' over Dirty Politics investigation

Mr Hager, a journalist, had his home raided in 2014 as part of the investigation.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 