Tegel says yes to takeover offer from large Philippines poultry company

The independent directors of New Zealand's biggest poultry producer, Tegel Group, have recommended that shareholders accept a $NZ438 million takeover offer from Bounty Fresh Food, one of the largest poultry companies in the Philippines.
Bounty has so far achieved acceptances of its offer totalling more than 62 per cent of Tegel shares, satisfying a 50 per cent minimum acceptance condition.
Tegel, which is listed on both the Australian and New Zealand share markets, also today reported a 17.7 per cent fall in annual net profit to $NZ26.1 million ($A24.1m), impacted by one-off restructuring costs and the disruption of some New Zealand processing operations as a result of ex-cyclone Gita in February.
