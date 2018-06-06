Tegel says yes to takeover offer from large Philippines poultry company

The independent directors of New Zealand's biggest poultry producer, Tegel Group, have recommended that shareholders accept a $NZ438 million takeover offer from Bounty Fresh Food, one of the largest poultry companies in the Philippines.

Chickens in indoor barn (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Bounty has so far achieved acceptances of its offer totalling more than 62 per cent of Tegel shares, satisfying a 50 per cent minimum acceptance condition.