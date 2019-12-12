Teens take the plunge as bungy arrives in Taupō

More than 100 school leavers took a leap of faith, bungy jumping from a 47-metre-high cliff today as part of the offical launch for AJ Hakcett Bungy's new site in Taupō.

From left, Taupō-nui-a-Tia school level Leila Yardley and AJ Hackett Bungy co-founder Henry van Asch take the plunge Source: 1 NEWS

Students from Taupō-nui-a-Tia College, Tauhara College and Lake Taupō Christian School will be able to take the plunge for free, as part of the compnay's JumpStart programme for school leavers.

The programme was first launched to acknowledge the special relationship that bungy jumping had with Queenstown kids born the year bungy began.

JumpStart was extended to year 13 students at Queenstown's Lake Wakatipu High School as a challenge to build confidence before they begin the next stage of their lives.

AJ Hackett Bungy co-founder and managing director Henry van Asch says sharing bungy with a new generation of young people is extremely rewarding.