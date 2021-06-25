TODAY |

Teens take 40 Hour Famine to new heights in gondola

Source:  1 NEWS

For over 45 years, the 40-hour Famine has remained a right of passage for Kiwis in all corners of the country. 

In the span of a weekend, participants give up anything from phones to food, while ransacking New Zealand of its barley sugar supply. 

Now two Queenstown teens are taking the challenge to new heights; spending their 40 hours inside a gondola. 

Whakatipu High School students Jack Mc Beth and Rohil Prasad will be stuck within the confined space as they help raise money for World Vision. 

With a return trip taking just 15 minutes, the pair can expect to complete the gondola loop over 150 times. 

Their only pitstop allowed is the odd toilet break when nature calls, but all others will be silenced. 

Phones and books are banned, so conversation is likely the only entertainment they’ll have left to get them through.

