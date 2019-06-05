Teens rewarded for dedication to mate with muscular dystrophy

Two teens helping to make life as normal as possible for their mate with muscular dystrophy are this week's ASB Good as Gold recipients.

Zac Morton and Matthys Wessles go the extra mile for their buddy Jacob Lane, making them worthy recipients of the $10,000 prize from ASB.

The trio have such a strong friendship, and it's helped each of them through tough times.

Zac and Matthys help Jacob in and out of his wheelchairs to help him play the sport he loves.

That dedication means Jacob will be representing New Zealand at the Under 21 Powerchair Football Championships in Australia.

Now, after receiving $5000 each, his buddies will be able to cheer him on.

"That's awesome! I can't wait," Jacob exclaimed when Seven Sharp's Matty McLean delivered the good news to the trio.