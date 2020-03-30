Teens need routine, privacy, empathy and social connection during lockdown, psychologist says

Parents with teenage children at home during the lockdown will be starting their first new week in isolation together, and a psychologist says they'll need empathy, social connection, routine and privacy.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, child and family psychologist Lina Marie Amersfoort said teens will still be reeling from their lives being disrupted, and it's important that parents try to understand their point of view with empathy.

They are also used to being quite independent of their parents, so should be encouraged to do things like making their own schedules, which parents can "polish up" before they're implemented.

School work still has to be done, but should be broken up with rewards like social connection (online rather than in person) with their peers.

Many teens will also want time alone, and value their privacy, so that should be respected.