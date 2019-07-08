Teens muddy up escape plan, police Eagle helicopter tracks fleeing boys in Auckland

Three teenagers tried to outrun police, but instead muddied up their escape plan and were tracked by the Eagle helicopter making their way to a boat at an Auckland beach.

Police staff, involving the Eagle helicopter, and the dog squad caught the three teenagers who had tried to evade police by going into the water (and mud) near Larking’s Landing in Beach Haven.

A police eagle helicopter tracks the muddy teenagers. Source: NZ Police

North Shore Police posted two photos to Facebook, saying they were looking for a 14-year-old who was allegedly breaching his bail conditions. He was spotted with two other boys near Larking’s Landing.

"The 14-year-old has tried to go into the water to evade capture by swimming to a boat however Eagle helicopter used their rotor wash to force him back onto dry land where a police dog unit was eagerly awaiting them," the post says.

"All three of the boys attempted to go into the water once again but were safely plucked out of the water by our deodar officers."

Police found a bag with the 14-year-old which contained tools including a screwdriver, gloves and a torch.

The boys were taken back to North Shore Policing Centre, but it wasn't all bad - they were given hot showers, dry clothes and a milo.

The 14-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and possessing instruments for conversion and will appear in the Youth Court today.