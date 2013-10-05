Teens linked with Upper Hutt College burglaries

Three teenagers have been referred to Youth Services over several burglaries at Upper Hutt College.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the teens, aged 15-16, are "assisting police with enquiries" over the burglaries.

Police say computer and CCTV equipment was stolen during three burglaries over the last two months and, on one occasion, the school was extensively tagged and covered in graffiti.

They say on Sunday three people were found with stolen property after they were found leaving the school grounds after a possible burglary was reported.

A search warrant was then executed at a nearby address which uncovered a substantial amount of stolen property.