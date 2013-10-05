 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Teens linked with Upper Hutt College burglaries

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Three teenagers have been referred to Youth Services over several burglaries at Upper Hutt College.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the teens, aged 15-16, are "assisting police with enquiries" over the burglaries.

Police say computer and CCTV equipment was stolen during three burglaries over the last two months and, on one occasion, the school was extensively tagged and covered in graffiti.

They say on Sunday three people were found with stolen property after they were found leaving the school grounds after a possible burglary was reported.

A search warrant was then executed at a nearby address which uncovered a substantial amount of stolen property.

The teens will be referred to Youth Services Hutt Valley.  

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pilot's poor communication blamed for 'panic' during two hour Tauranga landing

01:53
2
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

03:47
4
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

01:42
5
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


02:02

Wet and wild weather setting in today - and it's likely to stick around all week

A westerly flow could bring snowfall to levels above 400m at times in parts of the South Island, as well as thunderstorms across a wide area.

01:53
Photographer Alexi Lubomirski captured the special day.

Official photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding released by Kensington Palace

The palace said overnight that the pair "feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and ... around the world."

05:35
Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?

Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.

04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 