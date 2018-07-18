 

Teen's fatal injury at Auckland house didn't stop '500 people' keep partying after ambulance left - neighbour

A neighbour has given a disturbing account of the scenes outside a house party after an Auckland teen was fatally struck by a car, claiming blaring music was resumed as soon as the bloodied young man was hauled away in an ambulance.

"The Browne/Prasad family are sad to announce the passing of our Son, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin XAVIER TANGA MAHANGA HOUSTON BROWNE on Thursday 12th July 2018 at Auckland Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends," Cook Islands Tag Football Facebook said.

Xavier Browne, 19, was hit by a car out front of a large house party, in Half Moon Bay, organised by an specialsed party business on July 7.

After being taken to Auckland City Hospital, Browne died within the next week from his injures.

A neighbour of the property on Casuarina Rd, Half moon Bay, told Stuff he was in bed when a loud noise awoke him. 

The image that faced him, of a teenager lying in a pool of blood on the road, was made even worse by the reaction of the party goers.

As the teen was taken from the scene in an ambulance: "Next thing you know, here comes the sound again, the music" the anonymous neighbour told Stuff.

"I swear to God, there were like 500 people at that house," he said.

Tributes have poured in for Xavier Browne after a family service in Papakura Marae on Monday.

"He was so talented but so humble," one of Browne's school mates said.

"He always had a smile on his face, he was always so caring.

"I remember when this boy was being bullied [by] a few other boys in Xavier's class and everyone stood around and just watched on . . . Xavier was the only one who stood up for him and asked if he was OK."

Browne was also well known as a "talented, humble, up and coming player" in tag football, the Cook Islands Tag Football posted online.

The accident that killed Browne occurred about around 10pm one July 7.

