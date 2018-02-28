Teens devastated to be turned away from Bruno Mars show in Auckland after ticket scam

Two girls excited about Bruno Mars' show at Auckland's Spark Arena last night were turned away after finding out their tickets were purchased from a scammer.

Maia and her friend, both obsessed with the US singer, were meant to watch him in concert last night to celebrate Maia's 16th birthday.

"We were put to the side to wait until the response and we found out it was a scam," she told TVNZ 1's Te Karere. "We were very disappointed and sad."

Maia's mum Stacey Nathan was shocked to learn the tickets she bought face-to-face were not valid.

She took to Facebook, sharing her frustration, and the post quickly went viral.

"I got a message from a lovely lady who's also in the same position and got sold the tickets by the same person.

"Same thing happened to her and her cousin, they went to the concert last night and were denied entry at the gate. And were told that the tickets had been cancelled and refunded in May of last year."

Stacey's daughter and her friend have since been given two free tickets to tonight's show from MaiFM radio host Nate.