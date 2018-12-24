Teens charged with stealing presents from under Christmas tree of Palmerston North home

Two teenagers have been charged with stealing presents from under a Christmas tree in a Palmerston North home.

A decorated Christmas tree. Source: istock.com

Police say the burglary took place on McGregor Street on Monday this week.

The teens, aged 15 and 16, allegedly broke into the home and stole presents from under the Christmas tree.

Police this morning arrested two people over the incident, but say the gifts could not be recovered.