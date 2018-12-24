TODAY |

Teens charged with stealing presents from under Christmas tree of Palmerston North home

Source:  1 NEWS

Two teenagers have been charged with stealing presents from under a Christmas tree in a Palmerston North home.

A decorated Christmas tree. Source: istock.com

Police say the burglary took place on McGregor Street on Monday this week.

The teens, aged 15 and 16, allegedly broke into the home and stole presents from under the Christmas tree.

Police this morning arrested two people over the incident, but say the gifts could not be recovered.

The two teenagers have been charged with burglary and will appear at Palmerston North Youth Court today.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Family of Australian woman who died in White Island tragedy left 'absolutely heartbroken'
3
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
4
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
5
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

Government’s minimum wage increase ‘too far, too fast’ says National

02:25

Police believe two bodies left on White Island were washed out to sea
00:24

'Wider range' of medicinal cannabis products to be made available for Kiwis
00:59

Teen charged with stabbing woman in Wellington park attack to undergo psychiatric assessment