 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A pizza delivery driver was threatened with a weapon, assaulted and robbed of his cellphone, a pizza order and cash when he made a delivery to a group of up to five youths in Napier late last night.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the group of four or five males, ranging in age between 12 and 16, called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive.

The delivery man pulled up to the rear driveway and car park of the Quality Inn Hotel in Hastings Street just before 11pm.

One of the males then threatened him with a weapon and physically assaulted him on the footpath, said Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

One of the males got into the victim's car and took his personal cell phone, the pizza order and cash, Mr Vining said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and is recovering well despite this ordeal, Mr Vining said.

It is likely at least two of the youths were using push scooters, one of which was recovered by police.

Source: Supplied

They initially ran towards The Warehouse driveway before heading in the direction of the RSA building on the corner of Hastings and Vautier Streets.

Mr Vining says it's likely at least two of them were using push scooters, one of which was recovered by police.

Scooter connected with Napier robbery.

NZ Police

"We are working hard to quickly identify these boys and ensure others are not at risk," he said.

Anyone who may recognise the scooter or can tell police who it belongs to is being asked to contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700, or annonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw the group of boys hanging around in the Hastings Street area for a time leading up to the incident.



Related

Hawke's Bay

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

2
A section of the Rangitikei River (file picture).

Body pulled from Rangitikei River believed to be missing teenage swimmer

00:46
3
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

4
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

01:42
5

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Police car generic.

Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

The youths called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive late last night.


01:42

Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

Fire and Emergency are calling for people to be extra vigilant in the extreme heat.

00:46
The former All Blacks logistics manager and decorated Canterbury earthquake rescue hero died today.

Former All Blacks staffer and Christchurch earthquake rescue hero Kevin 'Chalky' Carr dies, aged 45

Close friend Sam Whitelock shaved his head for a campaign to raise money for a girl who lost her mum to cancer started by 'Chalky'.

00:19
The US President addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

Watch: 'I am not a racist' – President Trump defends himself after reportedly calling African nations 's***hole countries'

He talked about the issues as he arrived for dinner at one of his Florida golf clubs.

German tourist fined $5k for 'emotional harm' after pulling out in front of truck on the way to Coromandel, killing girlfriend

The student's girlfriend died after a car he was driving in the Coromandel crashed into a truck.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 