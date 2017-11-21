Teens and boy, 12, wanted after pizza delivery man attacked and robbed in Napier

A pizza delivery driver was threatened with a weapon, assaulted and robbed of his cellphone, a pizza order and cash when he made a delivery to a group of up to five youths in Napier late last night.

Police say the group of four or five males, ranging in age between 12 and 16, called in a pizza order and waited for the 22-year-old male victim to arrive.

The delivery man pulled up to the rear driveway and car park of the Quality Inn Hotel in Hastings Street just before 11pm.

One of the males then threatened him with a weapon and physically assaulted him on the footpath, said Detective Sergeant Craig Vining.

One of the males got into the victim's car and took his personal cell phone, the pizza order and cash, Mr Vining said.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and is recovering well despite this ordeal, Mr Vining said.

It is likely at least two of the youths were using push scooters, one of which was recovered by police. Source: Supplied

They initially ran towards The Warehouse driveway before heading in the direction of the RSA building on the corner of Hastings and Vautier Streets.

Mr Vining says it's likely at least two of them were using push scooters, one of which was recovered by police.

"We are working hard to quickly identify these boys and ensure others are not at risk," he said.

Anyone who may recognise the scooter or can tell police who it belongs to is being asked to contact Napier Police on 06 831 0700, or annonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw the group of boys hanging around in the Hastings Street area for a time leading up to the incident.



