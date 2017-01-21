Teenagers wanted over multiple aggravated robberies

Source:
Hamilton Police are seeking three teenagers to assist them with enquiries into a number of aggravated robberies between December and this month.
Police seeking Devonte Mihinui.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police seek Kahlanie Bishop.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police seek Hone Grace.
Source: 1 NEWS
In a statement, Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson said police would urgently like to speak to Devonte Mihinui, 16, Hone Grace, 16, and Kahlanie Bishop, 18.
Members of the public have been told not to confront these individuals but to contact police with any sightings.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news