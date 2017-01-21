Teenagers wanted over multiple aggravated robberies

Hamilton Police are seeking three teenagers to assist them with enquiries into a number of aggravated robberies between December and this month.

Police seeking Devonte Mihinui. Source: 1 NEWS

Police seek Kahlanie Bishop. Source: 1 NEWS

Police seek Hone Grace. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Scott Neilson said police would urgently like to speak to Devonte Mihinui, 16, Hone Grace, 16, and Kahlanie Bishop, 18.