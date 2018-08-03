 

Teenagers robbed and assaulted by group of men in Napier car park

1 NEWS
Two teenagers have been robbed and assaulted during a frightening attack in a Napier car park last night.

Police say around 8:30pm last night two teenage males were parked in the car park opposite Park Island's Bluewater Stadium after attending a sports game.

They were approached by up to six males, who are described as being in their 20s, Maori, and wearing dark colours, with at least one wearing a black bandana.

The victims were made to remove their outer clothing and were then assaulted by the group. One of the victims had his cellphone taken.

The offenders left the area in several vehicles.  Police say one was an older white station wagon in poor condition, and a second car had either green or blue neon lights running along its sides at the base.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on the incident anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Bluewater Stadium car park. Source: Google Street
Cash boost coming to 750,000 Kiwis through IRD automatically generated tax refunds

1 NEWS
Hundreds of thousands of New Zealand workers are set to get a cash boost in the form of a tax refund from Inland Revenue (IRD).

In a statement IRD says they expect about 750,000 wage and salary earners will receive tax refunds that are automatically generated.

Naomi Ferguson, IRD's Commissioner said this would be the biggest change to individual tax in nearly 20 years.

Ms Ferguson said it hasn’t been mandatory for wage and salary earners to fill out an IR personal tax summary (PTS) but if they had and it had indicated a refund, they could have filed a return and received that refund.

"In the new system all wage and salary earners’ tax will be calculated and refunds sent automatically," she said.

"About 110,000 more, who also haven’t been filing, will have an amount to pay – they'll be notified automatically."

"Getting a refund, if you’re entitled to one, will be a whole lot simpler because it will be done for you," she said.

"The only reason for contacting IR now will be to tell us about any additional income information that we need to know."

IRD New Zealand currency composite image.
IRD and New Zealand currency composite image. Source: 1 NEWS
Auckland venue cancels controversial far-right Canadian pair's speaking event

1 NEWS
The Auckland venue hosting far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux in Auckland tonight have cancelled the event only an hour after the location was revealed.

The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue.

Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.

He said the content of their speech wasn’t the reason he pulled the event, nor was the negative backlash.

NewsHub reports that Caolan Robertson, an agent for Lauren Southern, told them that "powerful forces" were opposed to the event. He said could not find another event and it was over.

The venue is better known for hosting music gigs and has been a staple of the Auckland music scene for decades.

The minimum ticket price was $99 and the event had sold out.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.


The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday
