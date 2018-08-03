Teenagers robbed and assaulted by group of men in Napier car park

Two teenagers have been robbed and assaulted during a frightening attack in a Napier car park last night.
Police say around 8:30pm last night two teenage males were parked in the car park opposite Park Island's Bluewater Stadium after attending a sports game.
They were approached by up to six males, who are described as being in their 20s, Maori, and wearing dark colours, with at least one wearing a black bandana.
The victims were made to remove their outer clothing and were then assaulted by the group. One of the victims had his cellphone taken.
The offenders left the area in several vehicles. Police say one was an older white station wagon in poor condition, and a second car had either green or blue neon lights running along its sides at the base.
Police would like to hear from anyone who has information on the incident anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.