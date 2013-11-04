 

Teenagers injured in early morning south Auckland shooting

Three teenagers have been injured after a shooting took place in the early hours of this morning in the south Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Wilson Place around 1:00am towards a group of people on the street.

"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.

Police say that initial inquiries suggest this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Right about now, many New Zealanders lucky enough to have clear skies will be getting a chance to see a blood moon.

The moon will appear red in the morning sky in the rare celestial event called selenelion. Source: 1 NEWS

Down South will have the most amazing view to witness the rare celestial phenomenon called a selenelion.

A selenelion is when both the sun and moon appear just above the horizon at opposite points in the sky. 

Professor Richard Easther from the University of Auckland explained to TVNZ1’s Breakfast that a selenelion occurs when the moon is in Earth’s shadow but can still be seen from Earth.

Professor Easther agreed that the occurrence sounds impossible given that the sun, Earth and moon must be in a straight line but it occurs “because the light from the sun is bent a little bit by the Earth’s atmosphere, particularly when it’s close to the horizon.”

“The tricky thing is that every day the sun rises a little bit earlier and sets a little bit later that it really does.

“So that means the moon is kind of jacked up a little bit in the sky relative to where it is and the sun likewise is peeping up over the horizon a little early.

“It gives you a couple of minutes when both of them will be in the sky at the same time.”

Stargazers in Southland and Otago will have the best chance of seeing the celestial event few get to witness.

Richie and Gemma McCaw are expecting their first child.

Gemma announced the news in an Instagram post yesterday.

"Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year," she wrote.

The pair married in January 2017 at Lake Wanaka in front of 170 guests.

Last October All Blacks legend Richie spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast about his marriage to Gemma.

Breakfast's Daniel just had to ask, and copped a bit of stick afterwards. Source: Breakfast

"It's been pretty good so far, nothing to complain about," he said.

During that interview he remained tight-lipped about whether a little McCaw was on the way.

Richie is a former All Blacks captain who led the All Blacks to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2011 and 2015.

Gemma is a former New Zealand hockey player for the national side the Black Sticks. She announced her retirement from international hockey last October.

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on the red carpet. Chasing Great Movie Premier, Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand. Tuesday 30 August 2016. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Richie and Gemma McCaw. Source: Photosport
