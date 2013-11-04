Teenagers injured in early morning south Auckland shooting

Three teenagers have been injured after a shooting took place in the early hours of this morning in the south Auckland suburb of Papakura.
Police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Wilson Place around 1:00am towards a group of people on the street.
"Three males, two 16 year-olds and an 18-year-old, received minor injuries," says Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming.
Police say that initial inquiries suggest this was a targeted incident and do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist Police is asked to call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or report anonymously to Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.