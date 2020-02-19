Teenagers hiding secret, private social media accounts from their parents

A survey by Socialites social media agency suggests that most teenagers have two or more accounts online - and almost half of their parents don't know it's happening.

Fourteen-year-old Sienna French, also a Kiwi trampoline champion, readily admits to having two Instagram accounts and keeping her parents off one of them.

"One is for everyone I know, where I post more like about what I'm doing, and all my tramp stuff. Then I have a more private account which is just for my close friends, be myself more, and just be more goofy," she told Seven Sharp.

And she says she's not alone.

"All of my friends have them. Yeah, everyone. Basically everyone I know has two."

But how should parents deal with it? Should they create fake accounts to spy or their kids, or let them be?

Social media expert Melanie Spencer joined Seven Sharp to share some advice for parents.