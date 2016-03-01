 

Teenager who stole tip jar offered job by Taranaki restaurant owner

A Taranaki restaurant owner has offered a job to a teenager who stole a tip jar full of money after the youngster returned the cash along with a written apology.

modern kitchen and busy chefs kitchen, restraurant, food, chef, chefs

File picture.

Source: istock.com

Two 15-year-old girls stole the tip jar from New Plymouth's Delux Diner four months ago. Recently they returned the cash and apologised for their actions, Stuff reports.

This act led to owner Chere Bailey offering one of the youths a job at her restaurant, for taking ownership of the deed.

"I offered to give her a job because she showed an interest in cooking and hospitality," Ms Bailey told Stuff.

"I'd definitely help her in any way I could."

Ms Bailey has since posted the letter of apology on Facebook, where she said it had a lot of positive feedback.

"They were supporting the girls for standing up and taking ownership," she said.

