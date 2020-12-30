Teenager missing from Rhythm and Vines festival found dead

A 19-year-old man who went missing from the Rhythm and Vines music festival in Gisborne this week has been found dead.

Fletcher Wong. Source: NZ Police.

Fletcher Wong was reported missing on Tuesday. Police raised concerns for his safety after the teenager was last seen leaving the festival's admissions area at around 2am.

Today, police confirmed his body was found in the Ormond area of Gisborne.

In a statement, police thanked Rhythm and Vines organisers and staff for supporting and helping police during the search for Wong.

Wong was originally from Wellington.