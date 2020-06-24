TODAY |

Teenager helps bring drought-affected Hawke's Bay farmers together after seeing her parents struggle

Source:  1 NEWS

Nineteen-year-old Poppy Renton set up a life-changing Facebook page to help drought-affected Hawke’s Bay farmers after seeing her mum and dad struggling.

Your playlist will load after this ad

More than 5000 members of the rural community have signed up to support one and other. Source: Seven Sharp

Over 5000 members of the rural community have signed up to the page to support one another and offer a helping hand, with Wairarapa farmers sending thousands of bales of silage and hay for free.

Locals also put on a drought shout and a food run for Hawke's Bay farmers doing it tough.

Ms Renton’s idea was borne out of seeing the affect the drought and Covid-19 were having on her family.

“I could see mum and dad were struggling with the drought and with Covid-19 being all locked up so they couldn’t go and ask their friends what they were doing differently,” she told Seven Sharp.

“I thought if we have a platform for all the farmers to be able to go to and see how everyone else is coping, then that would be a good thing to do.

“I’ve heard so much feedback from everyone, from it’s saved lives to people just being able to get their hands on some feed, or get rid of some stock, because they’ve been overloaded in the drought."

While she was on the show, Seven Sharp put out the call for anyone who has work for the teen, who dreams of a career in farming but lost her job in the pandemic.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:19
Man lands first real job after call for help leads to unlikely friendship
2
Businessman took wage subsidy despite believing company would survive without - won't pay it back
3
'It's not so kind' - Kiwis overseas noticing rise in hostility to those looking to return home amid pandemic
4
Australia's first Covid-19 death in weeks, infection surge pour cold water on trans-Tasman bubble idea
5
Black Sticks great Gemma McCaw retires from international hockey after Olympics postponement
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:57

Wellington commuters warned train disruptions will affect morning rush hour
01:56

Doctors swamped with patients amid more Covid-19 testing and onset of flu season

'It's not so kind ' - Kiwis overseas noticing rise in hostility to those looking to return home amid pandemic

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp