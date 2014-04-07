Teenager faces Taumarunui shooting charge

A teenager who allegedly shot another man at a Taumarunui property last Wednesday has appeared in court.

Samuel Mark Davey, 17, has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He entered no plea at the Taumarunui District Court today and was remanded on bail until his next appearance on October 18.

The man he allegedly shot was wounded in the arm before alerting police.

Forestry worker Davey was later arrested without incident.