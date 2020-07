A teenager who escaped from an Auckland youth justice facility with convicted murder Haami Hanara, will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Haami Hanara. Source: Supplied

Sean Ratu and Hanara escaped from the facility in Wiri on 4 July.

Ratu was found by the police at a Manurewa address last night.

The 17-year-old is charged with escaping from lawful custody.