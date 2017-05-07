 

Teenager due to appear in court on arson charges over Piha fires

Police are not ruling out more charges over a string of fires in the small West Auckland seaside community of Piha.

Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.
A 19-year-old Auckland man is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today on burglary charges and three counts of arson.

Flames destroyed a Piha takeaway shop in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Adrian Doggett's business, Adey's Place, was gutted in a terrible fire over the weekend.
Firefighters also had to battle two more fires in the hills above the township.

Police say there have been at lease 15 suspicious fires around Piha in the past fortnight.

Yesterday Inspector Scott Webb, Waitakere Police Area Commander, said "Piha is a tight knit community and we understand this has been a stressful time for residents".

"Police would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding," he said.

