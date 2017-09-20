 

Teenager critically injured after horror crash outside Auckland school now in stable condition

One of the students who was critically injured when they were hit by a car outside Auckland's Westlake Girls High School on Wednesday has improved to a stable condition.

The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.
Source: 1 NEWS

All four students sent to hospital remain in hospital, but the teenager in a critical condition has improved and is now stable.

Two others in Starship Hospital remain in a stable condition, and one remains in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

Police today say they are still investigating the incident, and that they expect this process to take some time.

