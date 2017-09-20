Teenager critically injured after horror crash outside Auckland school now in stable condition

Source:
One of the students who was critically injured when they were hit by a car outside Auckland's Westlake Girls High School on Wednesday has improved to a stable condition.
All four students sent to hospital remain in hospital, but the teenager in a critical condition has improved and is now stable.
Two others in Starship Hospital remain in a stable condition, and one remains in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.
Police today say they are still investigating the incident, and that they expect this process to take some time.
