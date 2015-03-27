Teenager charged over Invercargill fire that extensively damaged building

Source:
A teenager has been charged in connection with an Invercargill building fire that started in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Photo / iStock
Police say they were notified of a fire at a building in Invercargill around 1am on Tuesday morning this week.
The building was extensively damaged in the fire but no one was injured.
Today a 17-year-old male has been charged with arson and burglary and is due to appear in court tomorrow.
A 16-year-old is also helping police with their inquiries.
