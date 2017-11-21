Teenager charged over brutal attack on man at Auckland train station

Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old male over a violent assault at Auckland's Onehunga train station last Saturday.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The man allegedly beat a Colombian man who was waiting for his train in the early afternoon after demanding his wallet.

The 17-year-old allegedly began to savagely beat the Colombian man, kicking him to the ground and continually punching and kicking him as he lay defenceless.

He allegedly stole his wallet, phone and belt bag.

The victim suffered serious head injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the 17-year-old was arrested last night without incident after receiving some information from the public.

"This was a traumatic event for our victim and we would like to thank the community, as the information provided to us in this situation helped hold to account the person responsible for a serious assault," he said.